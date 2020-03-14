Retailers can't jack up prices during COVID-19 coronavirus emergency

As stores across the nation run out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, an executive order signed by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday limits how much Wisconsin retailers can raise prices for consumer goods during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Evers' declaration authorizes the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, or DATCP, to enforce a prohibition on "price gouging", the practice of increasing prices of goods much higher than what would be considered fair.

With some exceptions, retailers are not allowed to raise prices more than 15% higher than what the prices were pre-emergency, the DATCP said in a Friday statement.

The DATCP said wholesalers and retailers are permitted to raise prices higher than that 15% benchmark if their costs of producing the good increase.

"Sellers may charge higher prices during a period of economic disruption as long as those price increases do not exceed the seller’s actual cost plus a reasonable markup," the DACTP said.