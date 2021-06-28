Two new stores coming to Hilldale Shopping Center

A new luxury pet store is opening Tuesday and a custom suit retailer is opening July 2 at the Hilldale Shopping Center on Madison's West Side.
Hilldale will be Petphoria's first storefront, where it will operate as a pop-up shop through September. According to the store's website, Petphoria offers high-end pet apparel, treats and toys.
“Hilldale is the place to be. The place where you want to be seen and the place where you want to hang out," said Grace Wang, who founded Petphoria in 2020. "Surrounded by various types of businesses all with one thing in common, community."
Indochino's new storefront will include a showroom where customers can be measured and select custom patterns and materials. Indochino appointments can be made at indochino.com.
“We’re thrilled to bring our made-to-measure experience to Hilldale shoppers to help them look their best for any occasion,” said Drew Green, president and CEO of Indochino.
Both stores are located in the Hilldale Plaza, near the Anthropologie clothing store.
Hilldale has added a number of new businesses in the past year including Wildwood, which started as a pop-up in 2018 selling house plants and containers and became a permanent retailer in late 2020; The Glitter Workshop, which sells locally made art and offers classes in things like wood burning, candle pouring, succulents and sun catchers and opened last fall; WaterLilly, a store founded in Lake Geneva, opened a Hilldale location this past March; Shake Shack; Burn Boot Camp; and a Peloton store. An announcement could be coming this year on a new tenant for Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar space, which closed in 2019.