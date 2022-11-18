Spectrum Brands posts fiscal Q4 earnings short of analysts’ expectations

Spectrum Brands on Friday posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The Middleton-based company said it had net income of $14.8 million, or 36 cents per share, on revenue of $749.5 million.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $784.2 million, the Associated Press reported.

For the fiscal year, Spectrum reported profit of $71.6 million, or $1.75 per share, on revenue of $3.13 billion.

In the fourth quarter a year ago, Spectrum posted net income of $50.2 million, on revenue of $757.8 million.

For last year, Spectrum reported a profit of $189.6 million on revenue of $3 billion.

The firm sold its Hardware & Home Improvement segment to Sweden-based ASSA ABLOY Group for $4.3 billion in September 2021, which contributed to fourth-quarter earnings.

Spectrum Brands now has Global Pet Care, Home & Garden, and Home and Personal Care business units.

“Our latest financial results for the fourth quarter complete a challenging year for our business where we faced high input cost inflation, supply chain disruptions, and cost headwinds related to currency changes,” Spectrum Brands Chairman and CEO David Maura said in a statement. “We were further challenged by retailers' focus on reducing high inventory levels, which led to reduced replenishment orders. … The results were also impacted by a stronger U.S. dollar that led to unfavorable translation impact both versus last year and compared to our expectations. The cost reduction actions we initiated during the previous quarter are continuing and are partly offsetting the impact of the sales decline. We are also implementing further price increases around the globe to help offset the additional pressure from the strengthening U.S. dollar,”

Maura said the company is “targeting low-single digit net sales growth and low double-digit EBITDA growth for fiscal 2023.”