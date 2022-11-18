Spectrum Brands posts fiscal Q4 earnings short of analysts’ expectations

Spectrum Brands on Friday posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations.
The Middleton-based company said it had net income of $14.8 million, or 36 cents per share, on revenue of $749.5 million.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.
The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $784.2 million, the Associated Press reported.
For the fiscal year, Spectrum reported profit of $71.6 million, or $1.75 per share, on revenue of $3.13 billion.
In the fourth quarter a year ago, Spectrum posted net income of $50.2 million, on revenue of $757.8 million.
For last year, Spectrum reported a profit of $189.6 million on revenue of $3 billion.
The firm sold its Hardware & Home Improvement segment to Sweden-based ASSA ABLOY Group for $4.3 billion in September 2021, which contributed to fourth-quarter earnings.
Spectrum Brands now has Global Pet Care, Home & Garden, and Home and Personal Care business units.
“Our latest financial results for the fourth quarter complete a challenging year for our business where we faced high input cost inflation, supply chain disruptions, and cost headwinds related to currency changes,” Spectrum Brands Chairman and CEO David Maura said in a statement. “We were further challenged by retailers' focus on reducing high inventory levels, which led to reduced replenishment orders. … The results were also impacted by a stronger U.S. dollar that led to unfavorable translation impact both versus last year and compared to our expectations. The cost reduction actions we initiated during the previous quarter are continuing and are partly offsetting the impact of the sales decline. We are also implementing further price increases around the globe to help offset the additional pressure from the strengthening U.S. dollar,”
Maura said the company is “targeting low-single digit net sales growth and low double-digit EBITDA growth for fiscal 2023.”
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
