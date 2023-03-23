A soap and body care shop on Madison's Near West Side has closed its brick-and-mortar space to build up its presence online and at events instead.

Restoration Soap & Body Care sells plant-based soaps, face washes, moisturizers, lotions, mists, scrubs and oils at prices ranging from $7 to $60.

Owner Ruth Collins of Sun Prairie said she started the Restoration Soap & Body Care just over five years ago, initially gaining her following by showcasing her wares at farmers markets and festivals in the area.

"It's just better for you," Collins said of making plant-based goods, adding that the shop crafts its products inhouse with organic ingredients that contain no fillers, synthetic dyes or preservatives.

Collins said that's especially important to her, as she developed severe allergies several years ago that no longer allowed her to use mainstream soaps and skincare lines.

The shop had occupied a building on 10 S. Allen St. since October 2021. That was shortly after participating in the State Street pop-up shop initiative Culture Collectives, which since fall 2021 has aimed to promote small and diverse businesses while filling vacant Downtown storefronts. Restoration Soap & Body Care was one of 11 retailers renting a section of two State Street spaces for a nominal fee.

Collins said she enjoyed having a physical retail location for as long as she did, and the experience is something she can cross off on her business owner checklist.

But after Collins considered how she does most of her shopping online, and how the shop gets 60% of its profits from sales on the web (30% from events), brick-and-mortar no longer felt logical. She also wanted more time with her grandson.

"Brick-and-mortar was too slow for me," Collins said. "When people shop online – by the time they get to the website, they know what they are looking for."

Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s McKenzie Center