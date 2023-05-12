Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. on Friday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss that was better than analysts’ expectations, but revenue that fell short.
The consumer-products maker reported a loss of $53.7 million, or $1.31 per share, on revenue of $729.2 million for the three months ended April 2. The loss adjusted for one-time gains and costs was $0.14 per share.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $0.23 per share and revenue of $767.2 million, the Associated Press reported.
A year ago, Spectrum Brands reported net income of $15.9 million, or 39 cents a share, on revenue of $807.8 million, for its fiscal second quarter ended April 3, 2022.
Spectrum Brands recently resolved the lawsuit against it by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding ASSA ABLOY's acquisition of Spectrum’s Hardware and Home Improvement business, and said it expects to collect $4.3 billion when they sale closes no later than the end of June 2023.
“We believe that HHI will be better positioned for growth and innovation under ASSA ABLOY's stewardship, and are excited for our HHI colleagues who have found an excellent home,” Spectrum Brands Chairman and CEO David Maura said in a statement. “This is a meaningful strategic pivot for Spectrum Brands, which will strengthen our balance sheet by making us a net debt free company, and allow us to devote all our resources to and prioritize the long-term growth of our remaining businesses. This transaction will also bring us closer to our long-term goal of becoming a faster growing, higher margin, pure play Global Pet Care and Home & Garden company.
“On the operating front, while our Global Pet Care and Home and Personal Care businesses performed in line with or better than our expectations, we are disappointed with the results in our Home and Garden business for this quarter. We are facing some additional short-term headwinds as our key retail partners for the Home and Garden categories have continued to reduce inventory in the quarter compared to a typical seasonal build. Based upon the lower first half demand and this further inventory reduction by our retailers, we are lowering our expectations for the year. We now expect our sales in the year to be below consumer demand, which should normalize once we get past the current fiscal year. On the positive side, our renewed focus on profitability, working capital discipline, and cost management continues to pay off as we have reduced our inventory by over $340 million in the last nine months and generated positive free cash flow so far this fiscal year."
