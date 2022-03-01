 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KOHL’S | CORPORATE EARNINGS

Kohl's reports fiscal Q4 profit that beats analysts' expectations

Kohl's store, AP generic file photo

A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's in Everett, Massachusetts on Nov. 26, 2021.

 JOSH REYNOLDS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl's Corp. on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $299 million, beating analysts' expectations.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said it had net income of $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $6.5 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $938 million, or $6.32 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $19.43 billion.

Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.50 per share.

