KOHL'S | CORPORATE EARNINGS

Kohl's reports fiscal Q1 results that miss analysts' expectations

Kohl's store, AP generic file photo

A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's in Everett, Massachusetts on Nov. 26, 2021.

 JOSH REYNOLDS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl's Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $14 million.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said it had net income of 11 cents per share, which was well off Wall Street expectations: The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.85 per share.

