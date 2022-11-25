Is Black Friday over? Light crowds hit stores in pre-dawn hours

The trio of shoppers had woken at 2 a.m. and arrived at their post outside of the Kohl's store at West Towne Mall by 4 a.m.

The more than 50 minute drive from Watertown did little to temper their enthusiasm. But for Bridget Schwantes, Sue Klingbiel and Melissa Salmon, there was a slight bit of disappointment as they waited outside their SUV Friday morning in a 33 degree temperature for the 5 a.m. opening of the department store's doors.

There were few people in line and the festive atmosphere of previous Black Fridays appeared to have largely evaporated despite the $600 e-bikes, $299 televisions and $5 Barbie Dolls and Hot Wheels sets inside.

"It's not like it used to be," said Schwantes, 44. "We used to like coming out here and standing in line with the mobs of people."

"This is rough on us," Salmon added. "But it's tradition. And we don't have any plans to stop, either."

While many big box retailers continue to offer in-store specials on Black Friday, most have been trumpeting specials for weeks and pushing deals to customers via their websites. Plus, only a handful of stores opened at 5 a.m., a big change from pre-COVID when some opened on Thanksgiving or at midnight.

This year's shopping season comes with businesses scrambling for workers and customers more comfortable to shop in person but with concerns about inflation. The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales growth will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, from the blistering 13.5% growth of a year ago. However, these figures, which include online spending, aren't adjusted for inflation so real spending could even be down from a year ago. Adobe Analytics expects online sales to be up 2.5% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, a slowdown from last year's 8.6% pace when shoppers were uncertain about returning to physical stores.

Analysts consider the five-day Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, a key barometer of shoppers' willingness to spend, particularly this year. The two-month period between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales.

"It makes you look at the sales a little bit closer to make sure you're getting what you need but still within reason," Salmon said. "Things are a little bit tighter."

At the Best Buy next door to Kohl's, Etienne Touye, 45, of Madison, was first in line but one of only 15 people in front of the store just 10 minutes before it opened at 5 a.m. Touye, who was in search of a television, had arrived at 4:30 a.m. and didn't need to bring a lawn chair or camp overnight in a tent, like many had in years past.

"I'm looking for the best price," Touye said.

Dick's Sporting Goods at West Towne Mall opened just before 6 a.m. but with no line. Instead, shoppers waited in nine cars that were parked out front of the the main entrance and didn't leave their vehicles until the store's doors were unlocked. The massive JC Penney store opened at 5 a.m. with about 45 cars parked out front while the mall itself didn't open until 7 a.m. Over at Target on Junction Road, the store didn't open until 7 a.m., which has been its regular opening time for all of November, according to calendar on the front door. At 5:23 a.m., there were no shoppers in sight.

At the nearby Menard's, which opened at 6 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than usual, Amy Small of Madison was first in line and had arrived from her Madison home at about 5 a.m. Hoping to get deals on toys and electronics, Small, 52, was surprised at the small crowd. About 20 minutes prior to the store's opening, she was one of 17 people standing line while a handful of others stayed warm in their cars.

"Maybe they didn't like what was in the ad," Small said when asked about the short line behind her. "I'm always in search of sales. Even every week grocery shopping, I look at the sales fliers."

But by 11:30 a.m the scene at local local big box stores and shopping centers had dramatically changed as vehicles largely filled parking lots and customers swarmed retail spaces in search of many of the same deals that were available earlier in the day or even earlier in the week.

They included 60% off many items at Bed Bath & Beyond, a promotion that started Sunday, while Eau Claire-based Menard's was offering up $10 fans, $200 electric fireplaces and a nine piece wrench set for $9. Fleet Farm, its headquarters in Appleton, had ladders, kayaks, Milwaukee tools and ice fishing gear on sale but even though the chain of stores was closed on Thanksgiving, customers could start buying on-line on Wednesday. For Janesville-based Farm & Fleet, with locations in Madison and Verona, the draw included $50 NESCO roaster, $30 pizza ovens and $25 flannel shirts.

At West Towne Mall, a DJ played at center court while inside the new Von Maur department store a pianist played Christmas songs on a baby grand piano. And even though not all of the retail spaces in the mall had tenants, the longtime shopping destination that opened in 1970 was largely filled with shoppers. Some swarmed a sidewalk sale outside Tradehome Shoes while there were lines to get into Pandora and Bath & Body Works.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report