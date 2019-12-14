Fate of beloved East Side grocer to be determined at auction

Work needed

McKenzie predicted that without the neighborhood’s help, it’s “very probable that the numbers would not work out.”

He said Schoep’s has neglected the market property’s upkeep in recent years and it likely needs from $110,000 to $150,000 in improved insulation and mechanicals, exterior work and other items.

Fink said that money raised by his group could be used for such work if the work is required by a developer that intends to keep the store in the neighborhood. McKenzie said he could envision a outcome in which a developer buys the entire Schoep’s property then sells the market property to the market.

“This fund is not meant for general upgrades to the store, only to supplement the bid or help pay for the costs associated with the process,” Fink said.

Personal options

McKenzie said he and the other owner are prepared to tap into personal home equity and other personal sources to help pay for the purchase. Fink said he was satisfied the business had a genuine need for neighbors’ financial help.

“I’m overwhelmed at the customer support in this,” McKenzie said. “These people have taken ownership in that store.”