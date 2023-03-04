Dane Buy Local, which encourages people to support local businesses, will hold a series of shopping tours.
The theme of the first tour, on March 22, is food. The tour will include stops at Bandit Tacos & Coffee, The Deliciouser, FEED Kitchens, Orange Tree Imports, Migrants and Bandung.
Tickets are $49 and can be purchased for any tour at danebuylocal.com.
The rest of the schedule will feature:
May 5
- — Gallery Night, 5 to 9 p.m.
May 25
- — Black-Owned Businesses, 4 to 8 p.m.
June 20
- — Pride Month, 4 to 8 p.m.
July 20
- — Downtown Madison, 4 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 22
- — University Avenue/Hilldale, 4 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 20
- — Latino & Hmong Businesses, 4 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 17
- — Atwood Avenue/Williamson Street, 4 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Holiday Shopping, 4 to 8 p.m.