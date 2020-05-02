Business is up for Wisconsin grocers, but so are costs

Metcalfe noted he's "fared really well" when it comes to obtaining masks, adding he has about 30,000 now and another 50,000 on order that will hopefully see his company through to the end of the year, "depending on where protocols go."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For Willy Street Co-op, which saw a staffer at its Middleton location test positive for COVID-19 near the end of March, cooperative services director Kirsten Moore said the business has cloth face coverings (two of which were distributed to every employee), gloves and "an adequate supply" of hand sanitizer.

But she said management has been aware for about three weeks that their supply of cleaning wipes "could be better."

"It’s been taking us a while to figure out where we can get them when we do run out," she said.

While an employee notified management on March 30 they had tested positive for COVID-19, Moore said because of surrounding circumstances — the individual had last worked 10 days prior and had been self-isolating due to potential exposure from someone outside the co-op — the news "didn't really change our course very much."