Business is up for Wisconsin grocers, but so are costs

Seven weeks into Wisconsin's public health emergency declaration, grocery stores are continuing to stock up on safety supplies while trying to plan for what future government directives could look like as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to run its course.
Classified as "essential businesses" under Gov. Tony Evers' initial "safer at home" order issued at the end of March, grocery store owners have had to tap into their networks to track down suppliers of sanitary equipment to ensure employees and customers are protected.
But as the crisis has continued, officials tied to some grocery stores said procuring some items, like masks, is less of an issue now than it was early on, but keeping up with the need is key.
"Supplies have been a little bit tight up to this point, but it seems like there’s a lot of masks out there now," Woodman's president Clint Woodman, whose 18 stores include more than 4,000 employees, said in an interview Friday. "You just have to kind of stay on top of getting orders in so you continually have them coming in because you go through a lot."
Still, the experience isn't the same across all stores, with smaller operators, whose management spoke with the Cap Times this week, saying they've struggled to find sources for certain items.
In addition, once suppliers are located, it can take weeks for grocers to get their hands on essential equipment, said Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.
Scholz and others at WGA last week worked to procure 115,000 masks for 20 of their members, something Scholz said WGA isn't accustomed to doing as a trade organization. But he said after hearing some grocers faced trouble getting access to them through their own suppliers, officials wanted to step in and help.
It will be around another two weeks before the masks get distributed to the stores in need of them, Scholz said.
"What we learned is acquiring (personal protective equipment) is difficult when you’re not designated as an emergency responder," he said. "When you’re designated as an essential business, you don’t have a leg up. So retailers and grocers across the state and across the country, really, have to use their own resources and their own connections and their own suppliers to get (equipment)."
Differences among Wisconsin grocers
Smaller local stores have had varying degrees of success in obtaining certain protective items.
At Metcalfe's Market, which has three locations and around 500 employees, president Tim Metcalfe has been working proactively to implement safety measures and find masks and gloves, as well as a source for face shields.
Metcalfe noted he's "fared really well" when it comes to obtaining masks, adding he has about 30,000 now and another 50,000 on order that will hopefully see his company through to the end of the year, "depending on where protocols go."
For Willy Street Co-op, which saw a staffer at its Middleton location test positive for COVID-19 near the end of March, cooperative services director Kirsten Moore said the business has cloth face coverings (two of which were distributed to every employee), gloves and "an adequate supply" of hand sanitizer.
But she said management has been aware for about three weeks that their supply of cleaning wipes "could be better."
"It’s been taking us a while to figure out where we can get them when we do run out," she said.
While an employee notified management on March 30 they had tested positive for COVID-19, Moore said because of surrounding circumstances — the individual had last worked 10 days prior and had been self-isolating due to potential exposure from someone outside the co-op — the news "didn't really change our course very much."
"We had already worked out a protocol for the possibility that someone on staff would have a positive case or a customer could inform us that they had a positive case and had shopped in our store," she said, adding that Public Health Madison & Dane County at the time had informed them they didn't need to close the department the staffer had worked in.
The co-op has around 420 employees across its three Madison-area locations, Moore said.
Also trying to take a proactive approach is much larger grocer Woodman's, whose president said they "haven't had a major issue" in obtaining supplies.
Woodman said the company had enough extra masks that it was preparing to start selling them to the public.
While grocers of all sizes have likely seen an increase in interest over the course of the pandemic, Woodman stressed COVID-19 is not good for business.
"Business is up but there's a ton of added costs for grocery operators during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have normally," he said.
Planning ahead
Already, grocers have had to adapt to changing guidelines as health officials have learned more about COVID-19. Stores early on were required close any seating intended for consuming food and self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations and buffets.
Meanwhile grocers and other essential businesses have worked under more recent limits placed on the number of customers who can occupy the premise at once based on their square footage, as part of the extension of the "safer at home" order last month.
At the federal level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early April also issued guidance for essential workers wear face masks, practice social distancing at work, take their temperatures before their shifts, stay home if ill, avoid from congregating in break rooms and more.
But anticipating future orders and trying to preemptively respond to them now while supplies may be more readily available is a tricky business.
Metcalfe is working to get his hands on thermometers in case the state mandates that all employees be screened on their way into work, or if there's ever a positive COVID-19 case among his workers.
While he initially sought six total devices — two for each of his locations — six weeks later, he only has a single one in his possession. Initially, he went through Amazon, but received a defective shipment. A second order through Amazon hasn't yet been delivered.
One of the companies Metcalfe's regularly works with was able to sell them one thermometer, with two more on the way.
“I would say there’s a concern that as we reopen and require temperature checks as a protocol or whatever things a business owner would have (to do), we’re not quite sure about the availability of that in the marketplace,” he said.
At Roundy's, spokesman James Hyland said officials have recently implemented daily temperature scans for all of its employees — the only grocer the Cap Times talked to that had done so.
The scanning takes place via infrared thermometers daily at the beginning of each employee's shift across all of its buildings, Hyland wrote in an email.
"Roundy’s management teams, department leaders & supervisors do the scanning and all have to take a HIPPA course and be trained before they can administer scans," he added.
While Roundy's is the only grocer the Cap Times talked to that has begun scanning for temperatures, Woodman said the company ordered 18 thermometers, one for each store, right away.
They eventually came in but thankfully we haven’t had to use them yet," he said, though he noted a few employees earlier on in the pandemic has tested positive at one location. Media reports from the end of March noted among them was a worker at a Kenosha store.
As a division of retail company Kroger, Roundy's works through Kroger for its PPE, Hyland wrote. All 13,000 associates are required to wear masks across its 106 Wisconsin stores, two distribution centers, Milwaukee headquarters and Kenosha Commissary.
While masks were initially hard to come by in the early weeks of the pandemic, Hyland wrote Kroger has since procured masks for all divisions "and we currently have an ample supply of masks and gloves for store associates."
But he stressed it's "difficult" to plan ahead in the current times given that "change comes quick during the pandemic."
"We keep a close eye on what other states are doing and what our sister Kroger divisions have implemented under their respective states emergency orders," he continued. "This gives us insight into what might be coming in Wisconsin and we can hopefully be ahead of the curve."
For Willy Street Co-op, Moore said officials have been working closely with local public health experts, but she stressed it's not always possible to constantly maintain "a very forward-thinking way of doing this."
"It is a balance between things that we know we need to look forward to and things that we need to react to in the moment because so much of this is very different for our industry," she said.
