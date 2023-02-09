Madison is one of the latest cities saying goodbye to a Bed Bath & Beyond location as part of the business’ series of nationwide closures.

The closure of the store at 4275 Lien Road on Madison’s Far East Side was announced as part of a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is one of 950 since November, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The New Jersey-based company announced in early January that it may have to file for bankruptcy. The massive waves of store closures is one of the ways the company is attempting to mitigate that, along with layoffs.

Madison will be left with only one Bed Bath & Beyond store, in the Prairie Towne Center at 215 Junction Road, after the Lien Road location closes, which could be as soon as a couple of weeks.

