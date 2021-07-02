6 new stores opening at West Towne; more to follow

West Towne Mall has gained six new stores, with two more expected to open in the next few months.
The additions include D1 Madison, a local branch of the D1 athletic training franchise; Obsessions Beauty, a clothing boutique; Luxury Dolls Body Bar, which offers body sculpting treatments; Brow Threading, a facial hair removal studio; Castlecade arcade; and Hobby Lobby.
Max Custom Tailor, which specializes in men's clothing, will be joining the the mall with an opening in August. Rue21, a low-cost clothing and accessory store, is set to open this fall.
West Towne is also undergoing construction on an 85,000-square-foot high-end department store. The Von Maur opening is slated for fall 2022.
“These new retailers further diversify our tenant mix and provide the community additional offerings from great local & national businesses,” said Joe Duperre, General Manager at West Towne Mall & East Towne Mall.
“We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in traffic and sales as consumer confidence throughout the pandemic increases,” Duperre said.
The pandemic's progression has also led to the reopening of Doc's Smokehouse, after COVID-19 forced the barbeque-style restaurant to close all four of its locations last fall.
Earlier this year, West Towne also saw the addition of Scrubs Boutique, a scrubs retailer and BO2S Lady Designs, a clothing boutique.