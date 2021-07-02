6 new stores opening at West Towne; more to follow

West Towne Mall has gained six new stores, with two more expected to open in the next few months.

Max Custom Tailor, which specializes in men's clothing, will be joining the the mall with an opening in August. Rue21, a low-cost clothing and accessory store, is set to open this fall.

West Towne is also undergoing construction on an 85,000-square-foot high-end department store. The Von Maur opening is slated for fall 2022.