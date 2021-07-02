 Skip to main content
6 new stores opening at West Towne; more to follow
Hobby Lobby is one of the six new stores opening at West Towne Mall. This one is at South Towne.

West Towne Mall has gained six new stores, with two more expected to open in the next few months.

The additions include D1 Madison, a local branch of the D1 athletic training franchise; Obsessions Beauty, a clothing boutique; Luxury Dolls Body Bar, which offers body sculpting treatments; Brow Threading, a facial hair removal studio; Castlecade arcade; and Hobby Lobby.  

Max Custom Tailor, which specializes in men's clothing, will be joining the the mall with an opening in August. Rue21, a low-cost clothing and accessory store, is set to open this fall.

West Towne is also undergoing construction on an 85,000-square-foot high-end department store. The Von Maur opening is slated for fall 2022. 

“These new retailers further diversify our tenant mix and provide the community additional offerings from great local & national businesses,” said Joe Duperre, General Manager at West Towne Mall & East Towne Mall. 

“We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in traffic and sales as consumer confidence throughout the pandemic increases,” Duperre said.

The pandemic's progression has also led to the reopening of Doc's Smokehouse, after COVID-19 forced the barbeque-style restaurant to close all four of its locations last fall.

Doc's Smokehouse is now open after being closed for almost nine months. 

Earlier this year, West Towne also saw the addition of Scrubs Boutique, a scrubs retailer and BO2S Lady Designs, a clothing boutique.

Possible West Towne Mall redevelopment

The city of Madison is considering a phased approach to redesigning the West Towne Mall property, with housing replacing asphalt parking lots and Odana Road extending through where the current building is located. (Prominent changes highlighted.)

