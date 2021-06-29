2 new stores coming to Hilldale Shopping Center

A new luxury pet store is opening Tuesday and a custom suit retailer is opening July 2 at the Hilldale Shopping Center on Madison’s West Side.

Hilldale will be Petphoria’s first storefront, where it will operate as a pop-up shop through September. According to the store’s website, Petphoria offers high-end pet apparel, treats and toys.

“Hilldale is the place to be. The place where you want to be seen and the place where you want to hang out,” said Grace Wang, who founded Petphoria in 2020. “Surrounded by various types of businesses all with one thing in common, community.”

Indochino’s new storefront will include a showroom where customers can be measured and select custom patterns and materials. Indochino appointments can be made at indochino.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring our made-to-measure experience to Hilldale shoppers to help them look their best for any occasion,” said Drew Green, president and CEO of Indochino.

Both stores are located in the Hilldale Plaza, near the Anthropologie clothing store.