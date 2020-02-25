Retail: More notice at new location: Move boosts Bricks & Minifigs' visibility

Occupying a slightly smaller space with surprising visibility has been a good move for Bricks & Minifigs in Fitchburg.

The store moved from the south side of Hatchery Hill Town Center to the north side of the parking lot — 3000 Cahill Main, Suite 114 — in August 2018.

Owner Dan Jacobsohn said he made the move to accommodate Verizon Wireless’ desire for a cellular store in Hatchery Hill. One of Verizon’s requirements was to be next to the road, and Jacobsohn’s original location, next to Panera Bread and Mod Pizza, was ideal.

“While we lost visibility from that road, a challenge with that location is people are zooming down the street — that corner is a little iffy with (County Road) PD right there — so I don’t know that people are actually looking up all that much anyway,” Jacobsohn said.

“And here, while it’s a little bit smaller — not by much, by like 100 square feet — we have visibility from Pick ’n Save. We have visibility from the Hallmark, which also has a post office in it. So we have a ton of walk-in traffic from that. And we are really happy with the way that ended up.”

Jacobsohn said Founders 3, Hatchery Hill Town Center’s property manager, put a lot of time, effort and money into making the move a positive one.