Retail: More notice at new location: Move boosts Bricks & Minifigs' visibility

Occupying a slightly smaller space with surprising visibility has been a good move for Bricks & Minifigs in Fitchburg.
The store moved from the south side of Hatchery Hill Town Center to the north side of the parking lot — 3000 Cahill Main, Suite 114 — in August 2018.
Owner Dan Jacobsohn said he made the move to accommodate Verizon Wireless’ desire for a cellular store in Hatchery Hill. One of Verizon’s requirements was to be next to the road, and Jacobsohn’s original location, next to Panera Bread and Mod Pizza, was ideal.
“While we lost visibility from that road, a challenge with that location is people are zooming down the street — that corner is a little iffy with (County Road) PD right there — so I don’t know that people are actually looking up all that much anyway,” Jacobsohn said.
“And here, while it’s a little bit smaller — not by much, by like 100 square feet — we have visibility from Pick ’n Save. We have visibility from the Hallmark, which also has a post office in it. So we have a ton of walk-in traffic from that. And we are really happy with the way that ended up.”
Jacobsohn said Founders 3, Hatchery Hill Town Center’s property manager, put a lot of time, effort and money into making the move a positive one.
The former chief information officer and head of library for UW-Madison School of Education made a career change when he opened his Bricks & Minifigs franchise in October 2015. Jacobsohn saw that Legos are one of the few analog things holding their own in a digital environment. Legos help parents interact and play with their children. For the most part, people arrive at Bricks & Minifigs with a smile and leave with a bigger smile, he said.
Jacobsohn opened his store in Hatchery Hill Town Center because of its central location and its proximity to the Beltline.
Bricks & Minifigs sells new, used and retired Lego brand sets, Legos in bulk, customized Legos, and other Lego accessories. There are six tables of Legos where customers can play and build before buying. Bricks & Minifigs buys and trades Legos, as well, but Jacobsohn recommends calling ahead.
Jacobsohn said his store can be “relatively competitive” with the big box stores on pricing.
“You get a different experience coming to a small store. Matt, Adam and I have been here since day one. We know a lot of our customers by first name. We know a lot about them, their families, what they like, and that’s the kind of experience you won’t get at (a big box store).”
“Between that and having these various modalities of play and a purchase all at the same place, I think we do a great job of competing.”
Bricks & Minifigs opened its first store in 2010, on the West Coast, and began franchising in 2011. As of 2018, it had 41 operating stores in the U.S. and Canada. All stores are independently owned and operated.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BAMMadtown or call 608-286-1302.
