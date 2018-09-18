There's a massive new Menard's, an elementary school that opened earlier this month and Hy-Vee has plans for a convenience store.
And in Prairie Lakes, where a $24 million Hilton Garden Inn that includes a Johnny's Italian Steakhouse has recently opened near Costco, Woodman's Market and Cabela's, earth is being moved to make way for 50,500-square-foot building that will house a T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and a Five Below discount store that sells items up to $5 in price.
Sun Prairie is also one of the fastest growing cities in the state and hundreds of new homes are under construction or being planned in the neighborhood.
So for Jeff Kraemer, the development of a 20-acre site at the corner of North Grand Avenue and West Main Street was a no-brainer.
Kraemer, president of Kraemer Development, has broken ground on the first phase of what will ultimately be seven buildings totaling 80,000-square-feet of space. The 40,000-square-foot first phase is scheduled to be finished by next summer and will include a HuHot Mongolian Grill, Park Bank, Robertson Cosmtetic Center, America's Mattress, a sandwich shop, chiropractor and likely a fast-casual concept restaurant.
"In my mind it’s a great place to be," said Kraemer, whose grandfather founded Kraemer Bros. construction. "You don’t find a lot of large tracts of land like this."
Kraemer said the second phase of the project will likely be completed in the next two to three years plus he's also developing nearby land for 41, single-family homes.
Kraemer founded his development company in 2013 after he spent three years in housing development work and six years with the Raymond Group, a Middleton-based hotel development company.
Kraemer Development projects have include the redevelopment in 2016 of a more than 10,000-square-foot retail center at the corner of South Gammon Road and Gammon Place across from West Towne Mall, which included the addition of a drive-thru at Starbucks. His company also built commercial spaces near Greenway Station in Middleton including one project at Greenway Boulevard and Deming Way that includes Zoup! and a T-Mobile store. A few blocks away, another project includes World of Beer and a Dickey's BBQ.
The Sun Prairie project is a natural for Kraemer who sees the growth of the community continuing, which means more demand for services, restaurants and retail offerings.
"It's definitely an area of growth but it also has a great location," Kraemer said of the city. "You're an hour from Oshkosh, an hour to Milwaukee and you're close to (Madison's) downtown. A couple of years ago there was a lot of green space."
