Resorts in Wisconsin Dells begin to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Spring break in Wisconsin Dells is about to become less crowded due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Kalahari Resort, one of the largest waterpark resorts in the country, has announced that it will close beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The announcement comes after Great Wolf Lodge closed all of its resorts throughout the country Sunday afternoon. Both Kalahari and Great Wolf said they plan to reopen on April 2.
"As we navigate together through this uncharted territory, we are very thankful for our incredible communities, guests and associates during this uncertain time," Kalahari officials wrote on its website. "We’re optimistic that healthier days are on the horizon."
The Kalahari statement said that there had been no reported positive tests for the virus "within our guest or associate community," but that it was using guidance from state officials that are recommending against large gatherings.
Kalahari, located at the corner of Highway 12 and Interstate 90/94, features a 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, an indoor amusement park, has a 215,000-square-foot conference center and more than 1,000 guest rooms. On Sunday it closed its resort in Sandusky, Ohio, and on Tuesday will close its resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.
Great Wolf Lodge, with more than 400 rooms and 76,000-square-feet of waterpark attractions in Wisconsin Dells opened in 1997, now has 19 resorts in 13 states. A statement on the company's website said that it had implemented enhanced sanitation measures at its resorts and had reported no virus cases with its guests or employees but chose to close after guidance from state federal and state officials.
"This is an unprecedented and challenging time," the Madison-based company wrote on its website. "We will continue to stay connected with federal and state health officials to monitor the ongoing situation and provide our guests with additional updates as warranted."
Both Great Wolf and Kalahari said that they would offer full refunds for guests with reservations through April 1.
The Wisconsin Dells area is one of the largest spring break destinations in the Midwest and a region built around year-round tourism. In 2018, direct visitor spending in Wisconsin Dells was $1.21 billion, up 3.7% over 2017. Spending was up nearly 9% in January, February and December of 2018 while overall the industry supported 16,378 jobs. Statewide, direct tourism spending in 2018 increased 4.86% to $13.3 billion, according to a study commissioned by the state Department of Tourism. Numbers for 2019 will be released in May.
No announcements about closing have been made by other large resorts in Wisconsin Dells like Chula Vista Resort and Mount Olympus. Wilderness Resort, which sprawls over 600 wooded acres, has over 1,000 guest rooms, condominiums and cabins and four indoor waterparks. It remains open.
"We are open, and we have been working closely with the Sauk County Department of Public Health and we are monitoring the CDC’s real-time updates on the status of the COVID-19 virus," the resort wrote on its website. "We are taking a number of stringent precautionary measures to address the coronavirus concerns and to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of everyone at our resort."
Those measures include "frequent deep cleaning" of all common areas, waterparks, and attractions throughout the resort with an increased focus on doors, handles, chairs, windows, public restrooms, elevators, luggage carts, key pads, pens, countertops, phones, arcade games and all high traffic areas with medical-grade cleaners and disinfectants. It has added more hand sanitizer locations around the resort for both guests and employees and has mandated the use of gloves by some staff.
The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, in a Facebook post on Friday, said it was "carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation" and was in regular contact with county and state health agencies for information and guidance."
Wisconsin Dells has more than 8,000 guest rooms and 3,200 campsites. Many school districts have closed throughout the Midwest, including in Wisconsin, where all schools have been ordered closed from March 18 to April 6. However, all Dane County schools closed Monday. It's yet to be determined how many will people will choose to travel. Disney World in Orlando, Florida, closed Sunday while many of the largest casinos in Las Vegas, like Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York and Excalibur closed Monday.
Easter is April 12 but with a planned reopening of April 2, the Kalahari and Great Wolf could capture some of the spring break traffic.
"If you are unable to travel, you can still support your favorite Wisconsin Dells business — either by purchasing a gift card to use at a later date or e-commerce," the WDVCB wrote. "Remember Wisconsin Dells is here for you."