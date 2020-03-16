Resorts in Wisconsin Dells begin to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Spring break in Wisconsin Dells is about to become less crowded due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kalahari Resort, one of the largest waterpark resorts in the country, has announced that it will close beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Great Wolf Lodge closed all of its resorts throughout the country Sunday afternoon. Both Kalahari and Great Wolf said they plan to reopen on April 2.

"As we navigate together through this uncharted territory, we are very thankful for our incredible communities, guests and associates during this uncertain time," Kalahari officials wrote on its website. "We’re optimistic that healthier days are on the horizon."

The Kalahari statement said that there had been no reported positive tests for the virus "within our guest or associate community," but that it was using guidance from state officials that are recommending against large gatherings.

Kalahari, located at the corner of Highway 12 and Interstate 90/94, features a 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, an indoor amusement park, has a 215,000-square-foot conference center and more than 1,000 guest rooms. On Sunday it closed its resort in Sandusky, Ohio, and on Tuesday will close its resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.