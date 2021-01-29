Republicans want to cut business taxes $450M with state deduction for COVID-19 loans

Rep. Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, and Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, are drafting an amendment to bills in the Assembly and Senate seeking to cleanup various parts of the state tax code, legislative assistant Matt Pulda said. The amendment would follow the federal lead, and let businesses that paid qualifying expenses with PPP money deduct those expenses from their 2020 taxes.

“It is important to treat PPP loans the same at the state level as the federal level so as not to impose an undue burden on already struggling Wisconsin businesses,” Armstrong said in a statement.

The state is expecting to collect an estimated $450 million in taxes that otherwise could be deducted if the bill were to pass.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association called on the Legislature to change the laws to allow businesses to deduct those expenses.

“The PPP was developed as a lifeline to keep employees off unemployment insurance and for basic bills to be paid to prevent defaults on mortgages and leases,” CEO Kristine Hillmer said in a statement. “It was never meant to create a tax burden that would shutter businesses.”

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Wisconsin Bankers Association also called for an amendment to allow businesses to deduct those expenses.