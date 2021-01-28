Republicans want to cut business taxes $450 million with state deduction for COVID loans

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Wisconsin Bankers Association also called for an amendment to allow businesses to deduct those expenses.

The measure would be an unprecedented "double benefit," Barca said, because taxes wouldn't be paid on the PPP funds as income and would be deducted from taxes paid.

Allowing businesses to deduct those expenses from their taxes wouldn't benefit many of the small businesses struggling during the pandemic, Barca said. Many small businesses did not make enough of an income or profit to pay any taxes.

About 75% of that $450 million would benefit only 14% of the businesses that received PPP, Barca said.

"If the goal, as it should be, is helping Wisconsin small businesses, there's other ways you could do that much more effectively with the same amount of money," Barca said. "These small businesses that are struggling, they're not going to pay a nickel in April if they truly did not make a profit."

The amendment hasn't been introduced yet, and Gov. Tony Evers has not made a final decision on whether he would support the legislation or not, Barca said.

