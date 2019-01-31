Electronics manufacturer Foxconn is suspending work on its massive project in southeast Wisconsin, according to a Japanese financial publication, but the company says it remains committed to the project.
Nikkei Asian Review Thursday reported the Taiwanese iPhone assembler's "$10 billion investment in display production in the state of Wisconsin has been suspended and scaled back as a result of negotiations with new Gov. Tony Evers."
The article cites a Foxconn document the financial publication obtained along with an unnamed company source who explained the decision to delay work on the Wisconsin project is in part due to "weakening macroeconomic conditions" and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.
"If Foxconn expands as planned regardless of the rapidly changing market dynamics, it could eventually hurt the company's business. It's much safer to wait and carefully reconsider the next step," the unnamed source told Nikkei Asian Review.
Foxconn in a statement Thursday morning said its interactions with Evers have been constructive and it looks forward to ongoing discussions to "broaden the base of our investment within the State of Wisconsin."
In a statement, Mark Hogan, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which helped craft the Foxconn incentive package, disputed the contention in the article that there have been attempts to renegotiate the project.
"I have been involved in the Foxconn project from day one and there have never been any side deals and the contract stands on its own. In addition, there have been no attempts by either the company or the Evers or Walker administrations to renogotiate WEDC's contract," Hogan said.
The latest development comes just a day after the news agency Reuters reported Foxconn's plans for the Wisconsin facility, which could receive more than $4 billion in state and local tax incentives if it follows through, were being "adjusted" in response to changing global economics.
The company yesterday, as it did this morning, affirmed it is committed to creating 13,000 jobs in the state and that in the next 18 months it plans to construct several facilities, including a back-end packaging plant, high-precision molding factory, a system integration assembly facility, a conceptual product testing center and research-and-development data center.
But in an interview with Reuters, a company executive said the bulk of the jobs at the facility would be for white-collar research and engineering jobs, rather than the types of blue-collar manufacturing jobs President Donald Trump touted when he and former Gov. Scott Walker broke ground on the project last June.
"In terms of TV, we have no place in the U.S.," Foxconn executive Louis Woo told Reuters in a story published Wednesday. "We can't compete."
Gov. Tony Evers' top agency head said Wednesday the administration has been in regular contact with Foxconn, "however, we were surprised to learn about this development."
An Evers spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment about Thursday's development and Evers, who gave remarks Thursday morning to a transportation task force, took no questions from reporters.
This story will be updated.