Report: Wisconsin's drop in unionization activity 'among nation's largest'

Nearly all U.S. states have seen a decline in the concentration of their workforce that is unionized over the last two decades, according to a report the Wisconsin Policy Forum published Tuesday — but Wisconsin experienced one of the steepest drops.

In 2000, 17.8% of all employed Wisconsinites were members of a union — the 10th largest concentration in the country, according to the report. But last year, that percentage fell to 7.9%, putting Wisconsin just below the national unionization activity average of 10.3%.

"The 55.6% decline in the rate of union membership in Wisconsin over the same time period ranked second highest in the country, behind only South Carolina (whose overall membership was lowest nationwide in both 2000 and 2021)," the report states. "Forum research finds that a combination of legislation (like Act 10) aimed at curtailing public unions’ authority and broader national trends impacting private union membership may help to explain Wisconsin’s drop-off."

The trend is likely "a win for taxpayers and economic growth" among conservatives. To liberals, it is presumably "a blow to workers and income equality," the report states.

Meanwhile, a tight labor market could influence how the numbers look in the next few years to decades, said Forum senior research associate and report author Ari Brown, adding that time will tell whether Wisconsin's unionization decline deepens or reverses.

But in what some experts coin as the "Great Resignation" and even the "Great Renegotiation" — brought on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic — workers across industries (some through unionization efforts locally and around the state) are not only pushing for higher wages, but better workplace cultures, job conditions and benefits. That's as businesses scramble for solutions to both attract and retain talent.

At Middleton's own video game developer Raven Software, owned by California-based parent company Activision Blizzard, a group of just over 30 quality assurance contractors last month formed the aspiring Game Workers Alliance union.

The alliance and Activision Blizzard continue to participate in hearings facilitated by the National Labor Relations Board that will determine whether an election can be held to formally recognize the union. Quality assurance testers play video games to check for glitches.

The unionization efforts come after Activision faced complaints about workplace discrimination and sexual harassment. Raven Software workers themselves had qualms about low wages, excessive overtime and unexpected layoffs.

Launched in 1990, Raven Software creates several video games under Activision Blizzard, including the profitable Call of Duty franchise. Activision Blizzard, which was bought by technology giant Microsoft for almost $70 billion earlier this winter, acquired Raven Software in 1997 for $12 million.

In other parts of the state, some employees of a popular coffee chain are following in Raven's footsteps.

As workers at hundreds of Starbucks locations across the U.S. have announced their intent to unionize within the last few weeks, stores in Plover and Oak Creek have joined in. The workers collectively wish to bargain for higher wages and better benefits, among other things, according to a statement Monday from the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Concurrently, large employers like Madison-based American Family Insurance have raised their wages within the last few weeks — from $20-23 an hour.

Brown said he's not surprised by the current and possible future trends mentioned in the Forum report, which uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's partly because of what's happened to the state's manufacturing and construction industries, which used to make up a many of the state's private sector unions — if jobs in that field weren't outsourced to another state or country, they were replaced by automation.

Curtailment and progress: A history

The decline in union membership in Wisconsin comes after the state, being the "birthplace" of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), became the first to allow public sector unions to negotiate contracts 1959.

The decrease also comes, marked by a history of curtailing the power unions hold, after government officials repealed most collective bargaining rights for state and local workers in 2011.

Act 10 also required most public employees to contribute more for their pension and health care benefits, limiting costs for local governments and helping to offset the impacts of "cuts to state aid to local school districts and schools that were used to help bridge a $3 billion budget gap," according to the report.

The law also "required public employee unions to recertify every year by garnering the votes of at least 51% of all members of their bargaining unit," even if those members "did not vote, and restricted bargaining to a limited range of wage increases, meaning that unions could no longer officially negotiate working conditions, benefits, and work rules."

States across the nation followed suit with similar policies but in a less expansive way, said Brown, adding that the same scenario happened in 2015, when Wisconsin officials passed legislation that prohibited private employers and unions from reaching contracts that required workers to pay union dues — money that covers a union's operational costs.

"Though the effect of policies impacting organized labor such as Act 10 are still being debated, they likely have a connection to the decline in Wisconsin’s tax burden compared to most states as well as a drop in its national ranking on spending per student by K-12 schools," the report states.

Going deeper

The Forum report includes data from the federal Current Population Survey, which is a monthly survey of households conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau regarding employment. CPS data regarding state-level union membership spans back to 1983.

That year, around 2 million people were employed in Wisconsin, with around 465,600 belonging to a union. And one in five private sector employees were union members, with manufacturing and construction driving those numbers.

"Wisconsin constituted 37.5% of all private employees, and had union membership rates of 36.0% and 42.4%, respectively," the report states. "Since that time, manufacturing and construction jobs have begun to disappear in the state. In 1983, 31.5% of the total Wisconsin workforce was employed in private manufacturing and construction; by 2020, that had dropped to 24.2%."

The report goes as far as stating union membership in both industries "has eroded." Construction union membership dropped from 42.4% in 1983 to 20.3% in 2020.

"The decline in manufacturing has been more stark: in 1983, 197,032 (36.0%) private manufacturing employees in Wisconsin were union members, compared to just 65,571 (12.8%) in 2020," the report states.

The drop in public sector union membership has been more recent, according to the report.

In 2020, just 22.1% of Wisconsin's public employees were union members. Public sector unions have lost around 11,500 members per year since 2011.

