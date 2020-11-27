Report: Wisconsinites follow national trend in cutting cable subscriptions

"The loss of live sports in (the first half of) 2020 contributed to further declines," eMarketer forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom said. "While sports have returned, people will not return to their old cable or satellite plans.

With those projected cancelations, about 77.6 million U.S. households will still have cable, satellite or telecom TV packages, according to eMarketer.

Data had been collected by the state Department of Revenue following a state-level change in municipal fees that could be collected from cable companies. The Wisconsin Policy Forum looked at the data as a way to raise questions on whether policy or regulations are keeping up with evolving technology as people move away from cable and possibly toward more internet usage, the nonpartisan group's research director Jason Stein said.

"If it is happening here — which it turns out it is — what does it say about how we may want to adjust public policy to reflect the new reality?" Stein said.