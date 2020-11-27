 Skip to main content
Report: Wisconsinites follow national trend in cutting cable subscriptions


Spectrum opens East Side retail location

Charter Communications opened a Spectrum retail store at 2257 Zeier Road. The store allows customers to pay bills and return or exchange equipment, as well as purchase a wide range of services, including mobile devices.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsinites are cutting the cord on cable television raising questions about how the state assesses fees for video content providers, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

In 2019, revenue from cable television subscriptions dropped by more than 1% — about $11 million — across the state compared with 2018 and more than 7% in some cities, the report found.

The rise in online video streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus, are a likely factor in the reduced rate of cable subscribers. Many customers are either canceling subscriptions or never signing up in the first place if they are able to instead subscribe to streaming services, which may be cheaper or more tailored to their interests, UW-Madison professor emeritus Barry Orton said.

"They're all focusing on exclusive content," Orton said of streaming services. "Something you can't watch anywhere else."

The pandemic has also contributed to more households "cord cutting," or canceling television subscriptions through cable, satellite and telecom providers, according to market research firm eMarketer. 

The firm anticipates more than 6.5 million U.S. households will have canceled their subscriptions by the end of the year, largely because of cost.

"The loss of live sports in (the first half of) 2020 contributed to further declines," eMarketer forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom said. "While sports have returned, people will not return to their old cable or satellite plans.

With those projected cancelations, about 77.6 million U.S. households will still have cable, satellite or telecom TV packages, according to eMarketer. 

Data had been collected by the state Department of Revenue following a state-level change in municipal fees that could be collected from cable companies. The Wisconsin Policy Forum looked at the data as a way to raise questions on whether policy or regulations are keeping up with evolving technology as people move away from cable and possibly toward more internet usage, the nonpartisan group's research director Jason Stein said.

"If it is happening here — which it turns out it is — what does it say about how we may want to adjust public policy to reflect the new reality?" Stein said.

Under the 2018 law, cable companies — and by extension, their customers — pay less in fees for the use of public rights of way in delivering the video service, which was set at 5% of gross receipts. State funding is paid to municipalities losing revenue through the fee reduction.

Wisconsin Cable Communications Association executive director Thomas Moore said the group supported the move as a way for municipalities to keep their funding while also lowering costs for consumers who still watch video through cable subscriptions.

The decline in subscription revenue also isn't surprising, Moore said. It just shows that Wisconsin is included in the decade-long downward trend in cable subscriptions while broadband takes on greater importance for telecommunications companies.

"Video is still an important product, but it's a declining piece of the revenue stream," Moore said.

