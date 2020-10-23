Report: Madison company's health supplement sold for years despite FDA citations

Although she is not familiar with Prevagen, UW-Madison professor of law and bioethics Alta Charo said there are serious concerns about the way supplements are regulated in the U.S.

Food supplements are given a "green light" approach, she said, compared to a "red light" approach for drugs. In general, supplements, which are typically derived from foods, are not required to prove effectiveness or safety before being put onto the market, whereas drugs face multiple approval hurdles before they can be sold and placed on shelves.

"Most consumers are not able to tell the difference between a supplement and a drug and assume they are regulated the same," Charo said.

In 2007, when asked by the Wisconsin State Journal why Quincy chose to release Prevagen as a supplement, Underwood said, "We didn't want to wait another 10 years" for the FDA to approve the product for use.

Direct-to-consumer advertising of supplements and of prescription medications may also confuse consumers, said UW-Madison School of Pharmacy professor Edmund Elder. A viewer could easily assume Prevagen is being advertised as a strictly regulated drug rather than a supplement.