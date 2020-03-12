Remote work, sick days and canceled travel: Madison-area businesses respond to COVID-19

Local employers are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the workplace, including halting business travel, hosting group meetings online and encouraging employees to work from home.

To address the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising people to practice "social distancing" and avoid meeting in large groups. Many conferences, music festivals and sports tournaments have been canceled in recent days, and local businesses are taking similar steps.

Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) president Paul Jadin said companies will need to manage prevention and prepare for the spread of the disease.

"I don't think we're going to see this done seamlessly," Jadin said. "There are going to be those who do this well, and those who don't."

American Family Insurance, based in Madison, formed a team in early February to address the coronavirus outbreaks and how they might affect employees, spokeswoman Clare Hendricks said.

Several companies, including American Family, Exact Sciences and CUNA Mutual Group, are encouraging their employees -- about 4,200, 2,400 and 1,700 respectively -- to work from home if they are able.