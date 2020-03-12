Remote work, sick days and canceled travel: Madison-area businesses respond to COVID-19

Local employers are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the workplace, including halting business travel, hosting group meetings online and encouraging employees to work from home.
To address the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising people to practice "social distancing" and avoid meeting in large groups. Many conferences, music festivals and sports tournaments have been canceled in recent days, and local businesses are taking similar steps.
Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) president Paul Jadin said companies will need to manage prevention and prepare for the spread of the disease.
"I don't think we're going to see this done seamlessly," Jadin said. "There are going to be those who do this well, and those who don't."
American Family Insurance, based in Madison, formed a team in early February to address the coronavirus outbreaks and how they might affect employees, spokeswoman Clare Hendricks said.
Several companies, including American Family, Exact Sciences and CUNA Mutual Group, are encouraging their employees -- about 4,200, 2,400 and 1,700 respectively -- to work from home if they are able.
At UW-Madison, which has about 20,000 employees, workers can start asking their supervisors for permission to work from home, spokesman John Lucas said. Previously, employees had to use a more centralized system to request to work remotely.
Epic Systems Corp. expanded its sick leave and work-from-home policies for its more than 10,000 employees, spokeswoman Barb Hernandez said.
Exact Sciences employees who feel sick can take a paid day off without depleting their sick time, spokesman Scott Larrivee said.
Business travel for UW-Madison, American Family, Exact and CUNA Mutual is either discouraged or canceled, but Epic is allowing employees to decide whether to go on "non-essential business" travel, Hernandez said. If employees don't want to go on essential trips, they could also ask to be replaced, she said.
To limit contact with others at lunchtime, Epic’s cafeteria will offer portions served in to-go boxes to decrease time spent in line, and seating arrangements will be modified to discourage large groups.
“Preventing community spread is an important part of limiting the virus, so it’s fortunate that our staff primarily work in separate offices,” Hernandez said.
Meetings at many of the companies have also been postponed, canceled or moved online.
"We are accustomed to handling customer engagements in a virtual manner, which allows us to continue meeting the needs of our customers," CUNA Mutual spokesman Phil Tschudy said.
Travel and tourism
Dane County Regional Airport hasn’t yet seen any effects of the pandemic on travel through the airport, but spokesman Brent McHenry said it’s too early to tell how the airport will be impacted.
“The spring break season is just arriving,” McHenry said. “We do anticipate some changes due to recent school closures; however, it is not possible to predict at this time.”
Although no specific actions are being taken to address potential for travel changes, the airport has boosted health precautions. Increased cleaning efforts are standard for the airport during flu season, and in response to the coronavirus outbreaks, staff are cleaning more frequently and more deeply, McHenry said.
There are currently no screenings taking place at the airport, McHenry said.
Destination Madison, a local tourism board, said the cancellation of several events and the scaled-back attendance for the WIAA boys basketball tournament will affect the local hospitality and service businesses.
“Throughout all of this, Destination Madison is working with our partners on recovery strategies to help our community and the hospitality industry rebound as soon as possible,” president and CEO Deb Archer said.