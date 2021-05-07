Remote work options likely to remain after pandemic, Madison experts say

Human resources professionals in Madison anticipate that many of the employers that allowed employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic will be more flexible with remote work even when the pandemic subsides.
Hybrid office models and remote work flexibility were the main topics during a panel discussion of human resources leaders hosted by UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Alumni Association.
Panelists predicted many businesses that have successfully operated with a remote workforce during the pandemic will continue to allow at least some remote work in the future, particularly allowing employees to work in the office some days and at home other days.
“A hybrid workforce will be the next normal of the world of work,” said Summer Rector, vice president of human resources consulting at QTI Group.
UW-Madison assistant professor Jirs Meuris said clear policies and communication with staff will help employees transition from traditionally in-person work environments to flexible and remote work. Because working from the office is still an ingrained habit, employees might not be open to a change they don’t fully understand.
“People tend to gravitate toward the status quo or try to avoid changing if they don’t know what to expect,” Meuris said. “If as an employer, you can give employees a sense of what that new normal will be ... I think it’s much easier for people to change.”
That’s not to say employees aren’t expecting a change in work structure. About 70% of workers worldwide wanted flexible remote work options to continue, according to a Microsoft survey.
Of Exact Sciences employees that are working remotely during the pandemic, 41% said they want to continue to work fully remote after the pandemic and 49% said they would like a hybrid model, Exact Sciences executive vice president of human resources Sarah Condella said.
Making sure policies are fair to all employees and enacted equally will also be important, Condella said. Different positions may require different expectations for in-office work, and if policies aren’t clear, some employees could feel they are being treated unfairly and become resentful.
With hybrid models where employees only work in the office for a few days a week, managers will need to schedule tasks efficiently, Meuris said. Team meetings or discussions might work better on days when more staff are in the office, and individual tasks could be done on days employees work from home.
While the pandemic continues, it’s not possible for companies to make definitive decisions on how to move forward with remote work options after the pandemic, the panelists said, and it will likely take time to find the right policies that work for each company.
“I think we as employers have to be open to some trial here and some piloting,” Condella said.
