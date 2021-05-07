Remote work options likely to remain after pandemic, Madison experts say

That’s not to say employees aren’t expecting a change in work structure. About 70% of workers worldwide wanted flexible remote work options to continue, according to a Microsoft survey.

Of Exact Sciences employees that are working remotely during the pandemic, 41% said they want to continue to work fully remote after the pandemic and 49% said they would like a hybrid model, Exact Sciences executive vice president of human resources Sarah Condella said.

Making sure policies are fair to all employees and enacted equally will also be important, Condella said. Different positions may require different expectations for in-office work, and if policies aren’t clear, some employees could feel they are being treated unfairly and become resentful.

With hybrid models where employees only work in the office for a few days a week, managers will need to schedule tasks efficiently, Meuris said. Team meetings or discussions might work better on days when more staff are in the office, and individual tasks could be done on days employees work from home.