Remote work continues: Dane County's top employers not rushing to reopen offices

At Exact Sciences and Promega Corp., which employ about 2,400 and 1,000 in Dane County, respectively, more workers need to be onsite. Almost all the Exact Sciences employees that remain onsite work in customer-facing or laboratory roles to fulfill Cologuard colon-cancer screening tests. At Promega, research, development and manufacturing teams (about 350 employees) remain working onsite to make chemicals, solutions and other products needed in the medical field — including products to run tests for the coronavirus.

“Because our business is contributing directly to COVID-19 testing and research, we are being extremely cautious about bringing employees back on site,” Promega spokeswoman Karen Burkhartzmeyer said. “It is vital that we protect our reagent manufacturing operations.”

Whereas Burkhartzmeyer said Promega likely won’t begin to bring other employees back to the office until Sept. 1 or later, Exact Sciences has begun to bring a few more employees back based on the company’s needs, spokesman Scott Larrivee said.

At Epic Systems Corp., which employs about 10,000 workers, employees who could work from home are encouraged too, but many also have “separate, well-ventilated offices” on the campus, spokeswoman Ashley Gibson said. About 35% of employees are working at the Verona campus, she said.