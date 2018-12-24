Energizer’s purchase of Spectrum Brands’ auto products division has the green light from regulators.
The Federal Trade Commission has allowed the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act to expire without raising objections, and the Polish Competition Authority has cleared the acquisition, Energizer Holdings, of St. Louis, and Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings said Friday.
The transaction is scheduled to close by February 2019.
Energizer will buy the auto care business, that includes Armor All cleaning products and STP motor oil, for $1.25 billion in cash and stock.
That’s in addition to Energizer’s purchase of Spectrum Brands’ Rayovac battery division, originally pegged at $2 billion but recently reduced to a possible $1.8 billion. The battery deal also is expected to close in early 2019.
As many as 700 Wisconsin jobs could be affected by the sale of Middleton-based Rayovac, the legacy core of Spectrum Brands, but no local jobs are expected to be involved in the sale of the auto products unit, which is based in Danbury, Connecticut.