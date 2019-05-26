Epic System Corp.'s 1,100-acre campus in Verona. Wisconsin utility regulators have approved a $21 million high-voltage power line to handle the medical software company's future electricity needs, which are expected to double by 2028.
Wisconsin utility regulators have authorized construction of a $21 million underground power line in Verona to serve the growing power needs of Epic Systems.
The medical software company, which expects electricity demand to double in the next decade, has agreed to pay $10.2 million of that to cover the cost of putting the line underground.
The remaining costs will be passed on to about 5 million ratepayers in eastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
An aerial view of Epic System Corp.'s 1,100-acre campus in Verona includes the curved Voyager Hall and adjacent Epicenter that make up the Learning Campus on the far left, the newest Storybook campus on the upper right, the Wizards Academy campus at the top, the Prairie and Central Park campuses in the center, and the Farm Campus at center left, mirroring the working farm buildings on the property, at lower left.
The Epic Systems campus in Verona is one of the area's largest employers and a leader in the Madison region's booming tech economy. A new study finds the area is a national leader in the growth of technology jobs.
Explore views of Epic Systems' $1 billion campus in Verona.
The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow American Transmission Co. to build the 1.3-mile high-voltage line, determining that it would not impair the efficiency of utility service and is reasonable to meet future requirements.
The 138-kilovolt line and substation are needed to provide backup in case of a failure on the primary connection, a lower-voltage line owned by Alliant Energy, according to ATC’s application.
Epic anticipates peak demand will grow from about 15.5 megawatts to 30 megawatts by 2028, which would exceed the current line’s capacity.
That would put the company on par with the state’s largest electric customers, which are mostly manufacturers. Epic is already one of Alliant Energy’s largest customers, according to documents filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The electronic health records giant -- that started in the basement of a University Avenue building -- now sits on a $1 billion campus in Verona.
Epic has 2.2 megawatts of on-site solar panels, currently one of the largest solar installations in the state. A company-owned wind farm near Waunakee can generate up to 9.6 megawatts of power, but the campus still needs a connection to the grid to meet the demands of computer servers and more than 9,500 employees working on the Verona campus.
Though the company says it’s looking at other renewable-energy options, ongoing energy conservation efforts won’t be enough to offset the growing demand, according to ATC’s application.
The PSC approved plans to bury all but one-tenth mile of the line, which would run parallel to Highway PD from an existing substation at the intersection with Highway M to a new substation that would be built on city land near the intersection of Woods Road.
ATC hopes to begin construction in January and have the line in service by May 2021.
The Verona City Council unanimously voted to close a tax increment financing district on Monday that includes a large swath of Epic Systems Corp.'s campus. The closure is expected to return some $21 million to its taxing entities, with Verona estimated to receive around $6.15 million.
Verona officials are preparing to close a tax incremental financing district that includes a large swath of Epic Systems Corp.'s campus. The closure is expected to return some $21 million to its taxing entities in one-time payouts, plus add close to $400 million in assessed value to Verona's tax base.
Financial consultant Ehlers Inc. projects the closure of TIF district No. 7 will generate an estimated $21.2 million in one-time surplus cash for taxing entities. The district's skyrocketing value has been fueled by the growth of Epic Systems Corp. over the last decade.
Aerial images of Epic Systems Corp.'s sprawling, and growing, campus in Verona, Wis.
