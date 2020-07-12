Record early-stage investments in Wisconsin in 2019 ahead of uncertain 2020

The high funding amount for companies also signals that some of Wisconsin’s startups are proving themselves worthy of attention and maturing beyond the early-stage moniker.

Investors still made bets on some of the newest businesses in the state though, with 40% of the companies recorded raising funds for the first time.

Uncertainty for 2020

Investment numbers in the first quarter of the year, ending March 31, seemed to be on track with matching the amounts of 2019, Still said. Numbers for the second quarter, ending June 30, aren’t final yet, making it hard to tell whether they will hold steady.

Scott Resnick, chief operating officer of Hardin Design and Development and entrepreneur-in-residence at StartingBlock, said it’s hard to predict what total investment numbers will look like by the end of the year with the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns.

“It’s a mixed bag on raising funds right now,” Resnick said.

That doesn’t mean that new investments aren’t being made, Still said, but investors may be more cautious about investing in new companies rather than investing more in existing companies.