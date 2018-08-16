The bounty from a garden planted, tended and harvested by inmates at the Rock County Jail will be up for sale Wednesday during an open house.
The event, from 4-7 p.m., will help celebrate the gardens that have been a part of the Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program for over 20 years. The gardens provide educational services to the community and RECAP participants while also providing produce to local food pantries and non-profit organizations throughout Rock County. This year, 2,913 hours have been spent in the gardens which include raised beds, horizontal grows, an herb garden and a natural shelter, according to the sheriff's office.
The gardens are located just east of the Sheriff’s Office in Janesville off of Hwy 14 and next to the Youth Services Center. Tours of the garden will be hosted by RECAP participants and proceeds from the market donations will go directly toward operational costs and future projects in the garden.