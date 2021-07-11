Rebounding from tragedy, WTS Paradigm in Middleton sold for $450 million

A Middleton company that creates software for the building products industry and was the site of a 2018 workplace shooting is being sold to a Texas firm for $450 million.

Builders FirstSource in Dallas has announced that it is purchasing WTS Paradigm, which has 280 employees and is located near Greenway Station.

WTS will remain in Middleton, according to Builders FirstSource. The transaction is expected to be completed later this year and generate approximately $50 million in revenue, about double that of 2014 when WTS had 145 employees.

“We will continue to be a great partner to all our existing customers,” said Nathan Herbst, CEO of WTS and who founded the company in 1999. “Becoming a part of Builders FirstSource will unlock new opportunities for our employees, introduce us to new customers and allow us to accelerate the adoption and deployment of our software to solve our customers’ complex business problems.”

WTS Paradigm specializes in technology, software development and consulting services that help manufacturers, retailers and home builders in the building products industry boost sales, reduce costs and improve efficiencies. WTS software, according to the company, allows its customers to configure, estimate and manufacture complex products with many options, such as windows and doors.