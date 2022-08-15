Wisconsin housing starts fell as mortgage rates soared

Wisconsin saw a steep drop in new home construction this spring amid soaring mortgage rates and higher cost for goods and services.

Municipalities issued 3,338 building permits for single-family homes between April and June, which represents a 24% decrease from the previous year, according to data compiled by the Wisconsin Builders Association.

Wisconsin’s year-to-date housing starts were down almost 11% over the same period in 2021. Nationwide, housing permits were down 3.6% for the first half of the year.

WBA president Cory Sillars said low mortgage rates boosted the industry over the past couple of years, even offsetting rising material costs in 2021.

“Now that mortgage rates have gone up (2 percentage points) in a matter of a few months, it makes building a home less attainable for your average homeowner,” Sillars said.

Despite the dropoff, building activity is still up more than 50% from pre-pandemic levels.

“Builders are still really busy,” said Alicia Naleid, WBA communications director. “People still are building.”