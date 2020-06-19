Still hot: Madison home values rise for seventh year in a row

With growth in commercial property again leading the way, Madison real estate values increased 6.6% over last year, according to new city assessments released Friday, with the value of the average single-family Madison home rising yet again, by 4.9% to $315,200, a new high.

The rise in home values wasn’t as robust as in 2019, when single-family home assessments jumped an average of 5.7%, but it still marks the seventh straight year of rising values for Madison homes. It’s the smallest increase in single-family home assessments since 2016, when values climbed 3.5% over the previous year.

The 6.6% overall increase in property assessments was slightly better than last year’s 6.4% increase, but was not as robust as the 7.4% increase of two years ago.

Still, that’s the kind of steady growth that City Assessor Michelle Drea said should help the city weather a 2020 economy that has taken blows from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With that stable, consistent growth, that should provide a level of hope for our recovery,” Drea said. “Our economic foundation is very strong.”

She said, though, that it’s too difficult and a little too early to predict what the future holds for property values.