A diverse group of community leaders that includes world-renowned urban planners and academics has come together to lead an ambitious development project on Madison's Far East Side.

Bt Farms Foundation's vision is to transform 222 acres of local land into an "agri-community," a community that integrates agriculture into a residential neighborhood.

Becky Steinhoff, former executive director of the Goodman Community Center, first approached New York-based architect Ifeoma Ebo about the possibility of leading an agriculture development that empowered Black farmers in 2021.

For months, the two discussed possibilities, before establishing the rest of the team and launching the project’s development last summer.

For Ebo, Bt Farms is a natural extension of the work that she’s been doing for the past 20 years.

Ebo has led development projects all over the world that live at the intersection of architecture, urban spaces and equity. She spent five years working in South Africa, where she oversaw the development of multiple community centers dedicated to health and wellness.

She is the founder of Creative Urban Alchemy, a design and planning consulting agency, and has led development initiatives funded by the United Nations and the New York City’s mayor's office.

“The thread that I think connects all of the work that I've been involved in is that I've really been passionate about the extent to which design and planning work improves the quality of life for the people who will be living there,” she said.

So, why Madison?

Anthony Gray, the real estate developer for the project, is a local attorney and entrepreneur who sits on the Dane County Board. He said he views Bt Farms as an innovative way to address some of the city’s longstanding racial inequities.

“It wasn’t an opportunity that I could pass up,” he said. “Madison has the resources to make comfortable and productive lives for all of us, but some of us have been left out of that prosperity. I’ve decided that I am going to dedicate myself to supporting and engaging projects that help close that gap.”

Steinhoff also was drawn to the project’s potential to be a catalyst for social change within Madison.

“The value of what they're trying to create is aligned with everything that’s important to me,” she said. “I'm well aware of the desperate need for affordable housing and homeownership for the first-time home buyers, particularly for people of color, and I was super excited about the commitment to green energy.”

The leaders behind the project are optimistic that this model will empower BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) farmers and residents, provide affordable housing and offer valuable educational programming for the city’s youth.

Shellie Meier, the project’s agriculture and urban ag developer, is a 20th-generation Black farmer, born and raised in Madison. With this project, Meier said she is looking forward to educating more people about the legacy of Black farmers in Wisconsin and leading youth programming related to agriculture.

“We don’t often see Black farmers and we often don’t see the culture that comes along with it,” she said. “I’m looking forward to this project where I’m able to grow and teach others my knowledge.”

As part of the research process, Ebo said that the project team has researched the history of the site significantly, especially regarding the histories of BIPOC farmers and communities.

“We've actually spent the last six months just researching the site itself and really trying to understand it below and above ground,” Ebo said. “There are just some really interesting histories of agriculture being established by Black people as places of refuge and places of empowerment and so there's this legacy there already.”

The project team also includes local geographer Mrill Ingram, local ecologist Stephen Glass, and Detroit-based landscape architect Ujijji Williams, along with many others. Despite the distance between team members, the process has remained highly collaborative, Gray said.

“I learn something new at every one of our development meetings,” Gray said. “That’s how I judge a meeting. Do you leave knowing something you didn’t know when you came in? So far, that’s been the case with this world-class team.”

“It's lovely because we get to see each other's worlds,” Meier said about working with the team members from outside Wisconsin. “I get to help them see a part of our Wisconsin culture, and we get to learn their style of working as well.”

While the project is still in its early stages, the team is looking forward to bringing in community members to give their input on the design and planning process. A key priority for the team is engaging more BIPOC community members.

So far, the community’s response to their project has been overwhelmingly positive, Ebo said.

“People are excited about this project. It's like they've been waiting for something like this for the longest time, and so I'm excited to bring this to folks,” Ebo said. “It is really about collectively working to realize the dreams of a community.”