Madison's housing market has cooled but still favors sellers

Rising mortgage rates have decreased the buying power of many prospective homeowners and led other potential buyers to think twice, slightly cooling the greater Madison area’s red-hot real estate market, according to the latest figures from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin.

Mortgage rates have been floating between 6% and 7% this winter, according to a recent Forbes analysis. Over the summer they hovered around 5%, and several local real estate agents said demand for houses was at an all-time high. Dane County home sales dropped from 887 in June to 512 in October, according to the Realtors Association.

But this season’s slowdown has barely put a dent in housing prices in Dane County, and demand still outpaces supply.

“I think the most we had was 17 written offers on one house,” said Stuart Meland, broker and owner of Madcity Homes. “If there are 20 people who want to buy every house for sale, you lose half those people because of rising interest rates. We are coming off a market that was so strong. Even if you cut it in half, it doesn’t change anything.”

Retaining home value amid inflation has been a concern among clients, Meland said. But the Realtors Association report additionally shows a slight drop in the median sale price of homes sold in the last several months, while home values remain strong.

The median home sale price in Dane County was $381,330 as of October — roughly $41,000 above 2021 figures. It topped $400,000 over the summer. The average sale price in October was $436,054, compared with $381,900 in 2021, according to association figures.

There is one small silver lining for some prospective homebuyers this winter: The Forbes analysis predicts mortgage interest rates could fall closer to 5% by the end of 2023.

And local real estate agents are hopeful that the market will heat up again come spring.

Getting lucky

Philip Salamone and his wife, Nora, consider themselves fortunate to have found their Madison home when they did, even amid the winter lull.

It was only after touring roughly 15 houses over the course of two months that the just-married couple closed on their quaint North Side house in mid-November, said Philip, a painter who owns an art studio on the East Side. Nora is a fourth-grade teacher at Leopold Elementary School.

The price of their house was ultimately $303,000, or well below Dane County’s median home price.

Philip said the couple pays slightly more per month on their mortgage than they previously paid in rent, or just over $1,230 a month.

The couple, he said, spends less than 30% of their annual household income on their mortgage — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standard for “affordable.”

Philip and Nora both said they would not have considered buying a house in Madison if they were single, given their salaries.

Before getting married last July, the couple said they routinely felt discouraged from entering the local real estate market because of market instability, high prices and a lack of available houses in Madison.

Scarcity, still

That supply issue, Meland said, will continue this winter with no signs of easing.

MHB Real Estate owner Dan Tenney agreed in a separate interview, adding that Madison is not unique in having a housing shortage — the issue affects the entire country.

“People are moving to metro areas that aren’t building homes fast enough,” he added.

Contributing to the problem is the fluctuating cost of commodities such as lumber, said Matt Wachter, director of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development.

There’s also a continuing shortage of construction workers, he said.

Part of that is because of the Great Recession of 2008, said Jean Armendariz-Kerr, president of the Realtors Association. New construction came to a halt back then, she said, adding that “it’s like someone shut the tap off.”

“Jobs in construction dried up a little bit,” Armendariz-Kerr said. “Subcontractors went and got other jobs that were more sustainable. Folks became more comfortable. Now we don’t have as many people going into the trades.”

And while Madison “has no shortage of land,” Wachter said, “we are constrained on some borders.” Some prospective homebuyers may then have to settle for living in a suburb rather than in the metro area.

The city has also put a lot of “energy and emphasis” into affordable rental housing to better suit people of a lower income bracket who want to move to the Madison area and work, he said.

What can be done?

Now is the time for people to take advantage of down payment assistance programs, Armendariz-Kerr said.

One example is the city of Madison’s Home-Buy the American Dream program for first-time home buyers.

The program helps low- to moderate-income people with no home ownership in the last three years purchase a house, condominium or a duplex unit. People in the city can get loans of up to $35,000 as of August.

There’s another program — Own It: Building Black Wealth — that offers $15,000 grants to eligible homebuyers.

A majority of the recipients are people of color who have had difficulties securing loans and finding homes. The program brings together a network of real estate and finance professionals to educate applicants about homebuying.

“Now that I’m here, it was totally worth it,” Nora said of owning her first home with her husband.

