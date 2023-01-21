Madison-area home sales dropped by 15% last year, but prices rose

Home sales in the region fell during 2022 as the housing shortage persisted, and sellers delayed putting their house on the market, according to a report released Friday by the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin.
Across the association’s coverage area, which includes 18 counties, home sales last year went down by 15% — from 18,546 to 15,765. That reduction in sales corresponded to a 12.7% decline in new listings, the report states.
Sellers became used to a frenzied real estate market, said association CEO Ruth Hackney, adding that their expectations of how quickly their homes would sell increased as interest rates dropped to as low as 2% early last year.
Now, there’s “a lot of wait-and-see,” she said. That’s as interest rates sit at around 6%, reducing the buying power of many prospective homeowners, according to a January Forbes report.
The hesitation of sellers also comes as the housing market remains “hypersensitive” to interest rate movements with “purchase demand experiencing large swings relative to small changes in rates,” according to the report.
Over the last few weeks especially, the report states that “latent” demand for housing has been on display, with buyers jumping in and out of the market.
In Dane County, the sale of homes in higher price points “softened” as interest rates increased.
“This doesn’t necessarily mean that the value of homes has declined,” the report states, adding that the county market for homes under $500,000 “remains tight.”
The median sale price in Dane County in 2022 was $385,000, a 10% increase over 2021. The highest increase was 16.2% in Green County, where the median sale price last year was $271,975.
The sale price of other neighboring counties increased, too, but were well below Dane County’s median sale price. The median sale price in Dodge County was $221,750 (6.1% increase over 2021); Columbia County was $270,000 (12.5%); Rock County was $230,000 (15%); Sauk County was $275,000 (13.3%); and the region including Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties was $198,000 (14.8%).
The report additionally highlights the region’s ongoing housing shortage.
The number of months it would take to sell off existing inventory (based on sales within the last 30 days) is “remarkably low,” according to the report. Through the end of 2022, regional home sales began to overtake new listing activity, the report states.
Looking forward, a hard pill to swallow for both buyers and sellers will be higher interest rates, Hackney explained.
But the higher rates will help slow the “significant” appreciation homes saw over the last few years.
“Stabilizing interest rates will be vital to create confidence for buyers and sellers in a balanced market,” the report states. “Conversations surrounding solutions to tight inventory and lack of affordability will continue as private and public entities work to find solutions to issues decades in the making. Evaluating decisions to support home ownership opportunities for all will be a priority.”
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
