Real Christmas tree sales are booming

The gift shop consists of a peg board with a few handmade wreaths.

Christmas music is pumped from a portable Milwaukee Tool radio, and if you need something to drink or snack on, it’s just a few steps away in the adjacent convenience store.

The back-and-forth comedic banter between twin sisters Pam and Pat Blair that has been refined for decades is complimentary and only adds to the ambience of one of Madison’s smallest Christmas tree lots.

“She’s my lead elf,” Pam said of her sister, who is seven minutes younger. “Christmas trees are so much fun.”

“Where else can you get covered in sap” said Pat, who was wearing not a pointy elf hat but a stocking cap from an ice-fishing gear company.

Located along Atwood Avenue on a spit of grass next to the BP station, the trees here were harvested Nov. 12 from an inactive Christmas tree farm in rural Verona. And when customers from the East Side neighborhood show up pulling wagons or pushing wheelbarrows to carry their purchases home, there’s a good chance the Blair sisters know them by name. Their stand, open from 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, is a throwback but perfectly suited for this neighborhood that embraces the buy local mantra.

About one-third of the Blairs’ 445 trees, twice as many as they could find last season, were sold last weekend. They’re unsure if their remaining inventory, which includes tabletop trees, will last through next weekend, as the demand for real trees has remained strong after a surge in 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s this little green space that never gets used and we turn it into a Christmas cove,” said Pam Blair, who also owns Gemini Landscape Services and has been selling Christmas trees for 28 seasons. “This neighborhood is just wonderful.”

This is prime time for selling Christmas trees, and Wisconsin is a major player not only within the Badger State but on the national stage.

Wisconsin is ranked fifth in Christmas tree production nationally. It is home to millions of trees grown on about 23,000 acres at more than 859 farms. About 700,000 trees are harvested annually, compared with just over 611,000 trees from 868 farms in 2012. That compares with 950,440 trees in 2007 and more than 1.6 million in 2002, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Oregon tops the list with 4.7 million trees harvested, followed by North Carolina (4 million), Michigan (1.5 million) and Pennsylvania (1.05 million).

Overall, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are just over 15,000 farms that harvest between 15 million to 20 million trees a year from an inventory of an estimated 350 million trees that are grown in all 50 states. And because of the decentralized nature of the industry, the overall supply is expected to meet demand, according to a survey of growers, retailers and consumers and conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board.

The national research and promotion organization that promotes real Christmas trees found in its surveys that there should be few surprises this season, according to Marsha Gray, the board’s executive director.

“Our annual consumer survey showed that 86% of real Christmas tree buyers said they had no problems finding a place nearby to buy their tree last year. And 87% told us they found the tree they wanted at the first place they looked,” Gray said. “We expect this year to be no different. The grower survey tells us demand is healthy. Retailers see steady consumer interest in real Christmas trees, and right now supply is pretty well matched to that interest.”

Trees, trees everywhere

In Wisconsin, real Christmas trees can be found at hardware stores, garden centers and grocery stores and in pop-up parking lots paved with asphalt. Churches, Boy Scout groups and other nonprofits also sell them for fundraisers.

But the state is also blessed with scores of farms that allow customers the chance to buy a tree already cut or to head out with a saw and cut their own. The businesses around Madison include Hann’s Christmas Farm near Oregon; Ottman Family Christmas Trees near Belleville; East Wind Christmas Tree Farm in Marshall and Summer Christmas Tree Farm in the town of Middleton.

One of the newest ventures is Enchanted Valley Acres just north of Cross Plains.

Located on a former dairy farm established in the early 1900s in the town Berry, the first trees were planted in 2012 after high school friends from Black River Falls, Chris and Angela Kirsch and Wade and Heather Comstock, purchased the 135-acre farm.

The first mature trees were harvested in 2019 and sales have been increasing by 30% each season with customers who can drive for miles to pick out one of the more than 35,000 Christmas trees now on the property.

“I love it,” said Ledell Zellers, who came last week from Downtown Madison with her husband, Simon Anderson, to score a 9.5-foot Fraser fir. “I just think they look better and smell better.”

Farming for fall

The farm that is now Enchanted Valley Acres was a farmstead owned by George and Mary Grob, who married in 1903. Their original barn burned in fall 1937, but a new barn followed. The last milking was in 1974 on the barn’s lower level, where Angela Kirsch now runs a gift shop that sells Christmas decorations, dish towels, cookie mixes, candles and tree stands. The walls hold historical photos of the farm, and the windows provide views of the rolling countryside and the massive slide that starts on a hill in the woods.

“It takes us all year to be ready for fall,” Angela Kirsch said. “The hard part about tree farming is you can’t just say, ‘OK, well this year we sold X amount of trees so next year we should plant more.’ You can, but they’re not going to be ready for seven to 10 years. So it’s hard to anticipate your customer base.”

The farm was once owned by former professional baseball player Connie Grob (who had Connie’s Home Plate bar in nearby Ashton) and in the 1990s was owned by B.J. Armstrong, the former standout player for the Chicago Bulls who bought the property as an investment. In 2021, the Kirsches bought out the Comstocks, who run a Christmas tree lot at Vitense Golfland and grow trees in Jackson County.

The farm does a robust fall business selling pumpkins and operating a corn maze but the addition of Christmas trees extends the season for the farm, which opened Nov. 21 to sell trees and wreaths. There are specially made wagons and modified deer carts for customers to haul their cut trees from the groves marked with large, colored flags. Rows of Fraser firs are marked with green flags, balsam firs get a red flag and blue flags mark Canaan firs.

Chris Kirsch spent much of his childhood on a hobby farm near Kiel in Calumet County before his parents moved to Black River Falls when he was in high school. He worked as an arborist for years before buying the historic farm in Dane County.

Trees that customers cut themselves can range in price from $75 for anything up to 7 feet tall. Larger trees range in price from $85 to $120. Trees already cut are similarly priced, with each priced based on its quality and species.

“We try to be fair and we try to be compatible to the farms around us,” Kirsch said. “I want people to afford a tree that want a tree.”