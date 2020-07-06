'Protecting the health and welfare': Cleaners stressing need for disinfecting during COVID-19

Jason Reimer, owner of Facility Pros, said he’s also encouraging his clients to consider electrostatic disinfecting — a new service the company began offering due to the coronavirus.

Electrostatic machines spray out tiny droplets of disinfectant, which are given a charge as they pass through the tip of the sprayer wand. These charged droplets stick better to surfaces such as walls, desks, keyboards and furniture, and can get into small crevices or cracks.

Workers using the electrostatic machines can clean a broad surface area more thoroughly and more quickly by spraying the cleaner than they could using conventional methods.

At Kleenmark, this service is offered as an urgent response if an employee at a business is suspected of having or confirmed to have COVID-19, Stevenson said. That practice for electrostatic cleaning leads to uncertain schedules, he said.

“We could go maybe two or three days without a call, then we might have six calls in one day,” Stevenson said.