Proposal for loan program in Madison could help business owners of color buy property

The loan can be forgiven after 15 years, if the location is still owned and used by the business. If the business sells the property or stops using it for the business between seven and 15 years of the close date on the loan, it must pay back half of the loan. If it sells the property or stops using it before the seventh anniversary of the close date, it must pay back the loan in full.

Baldeh said the program is another way to incentivize investment and business in Madison, similar to development grants and funding through tax incremental financing.

“We give millions of dollars to developers,” Baldeh said. “It’s no different.”

Kaba Bah, who is Black, is the owner of the Gooh Group, a business he said is looking to help communities while still running as a for-profit business.

The Gooh Group hopes to build or buy a building on the East Side near the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood to run a grocery store.

“As a business man in Madison, my interest is not just in building wealth, but also having an impact,” Bah said.