Promega Corp., one of the Madison area's biggest home-grown biotechnology companies, is adding to its already substantial fleet of buildings.
Promega will break ground Thursday on a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing center. The $155 million project will be built at 3075 Sub-Zero Parkway, near Lacy Road and South Seminole Highway in Fitchburg.
The new project is getting started even before Promega's last construction project is complete, a $190 million, 270,000-square-foot research and development center on East Cheryl Parkway that broke ground last July. The biggest project in the company's 40-year history, the R&D building is scheduled for completion in 2020.
Promega makes about 4,000 products used by scientists worldwide in the fields of genomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification.
The new facility, called the Component Manufacturing Center, is expected to be completed in 2020. It will make small molecule components for Promega's biological products.
Among the products that will use those components are the HiBiT Protein Tagging System, honored by The Scientist magazine as a Top 10 Innovation in 2017, and the NanoBRET Target Engagement (TE) Intracellular Kinase Assay, awarded the SelectScience Reviewers’ Choice for Drug Discovery and Development Product of the Year in 2019.
Both products use bioluminescence -- lighting up targets to help scientists understand activity in live cells.
Twenty-five jobs will be added when the Component Manufacturing Center opens, growing to about 45 over the next five to 10 years, the company said.
Promega has 1,600 employees worldwide, including 1,000 at the Madison office. The company has branches in 16 countries and more than 50 global distributors.
Promega's operations already are spread among 11 buildings in Fitchburg, mainly off Fish Hatchery Road along East Cheryl Parkway and Woods Hollow Road, and three other buildings in the Madison area. The company also is completing new facilities in the United Kingdom and in Germany, set to open over the next several months.
Privately owned Promega was founded in 1978. It had revenue of nearly $450 million in 2018.