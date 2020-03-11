Promega ramping up production of testing materials to address COVID-19 outbreak

Promega, which has more than 1,680 employees, including about 1,055 at its Fitchburg headquarters, has worked with Co-Diagnostics over the last five years to customize its tools for various tests, Promega has said. Promega makes more than 4,000 life sciences and diagnostic products.

The Co-Diagnostics test is currently approved for lab testing in Europe and is advancing toward clearance in the U.S. and India. Promega, which is part of the UW-Madison Center for Quick Response Manufacturing, manufactured and dispensed custom assay reagents in fewer than 10 business days, according to the center.

To scale-up production, York said Promega is paying overtime and creating split shifts. Promega has also delayed work on new product development and other company activities during the outbreak.

"We're prioritizing this response ahead of all that," York said.

Outbreaks of a new coronavirus, which could cause a respiratory illness named COVID-19, were first reported in China late last year. The virus and disease have since spread around the world, and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic Wednesday.