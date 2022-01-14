Program seeks to launch more worker cooperatives focused on social justice

A new program may soon drive Madison-area startups to tackle social justice issues through an established, though unconventional, worker-driven business model.
Downtown startup promotor gener8tor announced last week that it is partnering with South Madison’s Nehemiah Center for Leadership and Development to create a free accelerator program — set to kick off this spring — catering to worker cooperatives that have a social justice focus.
The program recently received a $30,000 grant from the Madison Cooperative Development Coalition, which is a city-funded initiative helping to form worker cooperatives that address racial disparities and income inequality.
“The (accelerator) came out of several conversations between gener8tor and Nehemiah staff around what we can do to ... support entrepreneurs and business owners who have been impacted by the criminal legal system,” Nehemiah vice president for research and education Karen Reece said. “It’s absolutely critical that programs designed to help people who have been incarcerated are designed with people that lived that experience.”
The worker cooperative model, which already has a history in Wisconsin and the city spanning decades, is one in which the business is equally owned and governed by its employees — they each get a say in their pay, benefits and how to divvy up company profits.
The model involves shared risks and rewards, explained UW Center for Cooperatives executive director Courtney Berner.
There are currently 728 businesses in Wisconsin that have some kind of cooperative model, Berner said. Madison has 19 existing worker cooperatives, said Charity Schmidt, cooperative development specialist for the center and manager of the coalition.
Incarceration disparities
Lauren Usher, gener8tor’s managing director of accelerator programming, said she has followed Nehemiah’s work since starting with the company in 2018.
After the death of George Floyd, gener8tor supported Nehemiah in its effort to provide a monthly digital series focused on how to be an ally to the Black community. Last fall, both parties decided to apply for the grant in order to launch the worker cooperative program.
“The (cooperative) model could provide a way to increase peer support in identifying and overcoming these unique barriers,” Reece said. “There are few agencies and programs that are specifically focused on helping people overcome the stigma of incarceration and criminal history. We’ve seen individuals with strong business skills, plenty of capital, and smart business plans face nearly insurmountable challenges in achieving success.”
Rates of imprisonment have gone up dramatically over the past four decades in Wisconsin, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, a criminal justice think-tank based in Massachusetts.
The state has an incarceration rate of 663 per 100,000 people (including prisons, jails, immigration detention and juvenile justice facilities), meaning it locks up a higher percentage of the public compared to “almost any democracy on Earth.” The United Kingdom, by comparison, locks people up at a rate of 129 per 100,000. In Canada, that rate is 104 per 100,000 people.
Black people in Wisconsin are incarcerated at a rate of 4,042 per 100,000, and 2,639 per 100,000 identify as American Indian or Alaskan Native. By contrast, white people are locked up at a rate of 416 per 100,000, according to the dataset.
Program offerings
The new program will start with a panel of experts discussing the pros and cons of worker cooperatives, Usher said.
“After that event, we will allow people to go into breakout rooms,” Usher said, adding those will include talks about what the worker cooperative model can do for attendees in a justice context, and that there will be networking opportunities.
Following the panel, interested entrepreneurs can choose to take part in the four-week long accelerator in which up to 40 participants will connect with mentors to develop their business idea.
The participants, along with anyone else interested, can also attend a “Lunch and Learn” series, which includes experts in areas such as funding and the law.
The program is expected to end with a showcase where participants will pitch their business to the community, Usher said.
Gener8tor partnered with the Urban League of Greater Madison in late 2021 to facilitate a similar program that specifically uplifts Black-led businesses. “gBETA Urban League” hosted its first webinar for entrepreneurs Jan. 10, and plans to take up office space inside the Urban League’s South Madison Black Business Hub development once construction concludes.
The Hub, a $25.3 million construction project recently put forth by the Urban League, would be the city’s first Black-led enterprise center — an 81,000-square-foot, four-story building at the corner of Park Street and Hughes Place.
The model in action
Madison’s Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing Co-op, a machine builder founded in 1980 and located on the East Side, is a local example of a longstanding worker cooperative.
“You get to decide how the business functions depending on how you’re set up,” said Isthmus controls engineer and member owner Ole Olson. “You have a vote on what markets you work in, who your customers are. After the wages and bills are paid ... you decide how (profits) are split up.
“(Isthmus Engineering considers itself) a flat system,” Olson added, explaining how the cooperative model contrasts with a hierarchal business structure.
Olson only labels himself as a controls engineer when he’s working with the public, he said.
The cooperative model served Isthmus Engineering during the Great Recession of 2008, he said as “a lot of our competitors were bought by bigger organizations.”
“We tightened our belts,” he said. “We didn’t want to lose our employees. We shared on rolling layoffs.”
But one criticism of the worker cooperative model that Berner said she hears most is that “democratic decision-making can be inefficient.”
There are also some people who prefer to have more control over their business than what a worker cooperative model might offer, she said.
