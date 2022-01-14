Program seeks to launch more worker cooperatives focused on social justice

A new program may soon drive Madison-area startups to tackle social justice issues through an established, though unconventional, worker-driven business model.

Downtown startup promotor gener8tor announced last week that it is partnering with South Madison’s Nehemiah Center for Leadership and Development to create a free accelerator program — set to kick off this spring — catering to worker cooperatives that have a social justice focus.

The program recently received a $30,000 grant from the Madison Cooperative Development Coalition, which is a city-funded initiative helping to form worker cooperatives that address racial disparities and income inequality.

“The (accelerator) came out of several conversations between gener8tor and Nehemiah staff around what we can do to ... support entrepreneurs and business owners who have been impacted by the criminal legal system,” Nehemiah vice president for research and education Karen Reece said. “It’s absolutely critical that programs designed to help people who have been incarcerated are designed with people that lived that experience.”