Marking a milestone in its rapid expansion, printing and design services company Thysse has broken ground on a new $10 million headquarters in Oregon.
The new 95,500-square-foot facility at 780 Cusick Parkway — expected to open in July 2020 — is just the next phase in the printing company’s growth, marking its third expansion in the last seven years.
Founded about 78 years ago by John Thysse, the company remained a small, Madison-based printer until grandson Jason Thysse took the helm in late-2008.
Along with the longstanding printing services for catalogs, mailings and brochures, Thysse now also provides graphic design, marketing and environmental graphic design — which helps a company brand its physical space.
Thysse moved the business to Oregon in 2012, where there was more space than its Madison location. Now, with more than 90 employees, Thysse Printing has outgrown that space in Alpine Business Park.
“Our company has grown exponentially in the seven years we have been here,” Jason Thysse said. “We wanted to exhaust all efforts to stay in Oregon and the village staff, board and Chamber of Commerce helped make that happen.”
Thysse said his company was awarded $1 million in tax incremental financing support from the village to remain within Oregon. That funding helped the company do soil remediation on the property before construction.
The two-story building that will be Thysse’s new headquarters will house about 100 of the company’s employees and can accommodate up to 160 employees if the company continues to grow.
“Additionally, we have a significant piece of land to develop for future expansion,” Thysse said.
The new facility will also include a second-floor gallery space for current work to be displayed.
Thysse said that while he wanted to grow the company, he hasn’t set any goals. Instead, he has focused on customer needs and let that drive expansion.
“My opinion is the right growth finds you,” he said. “There was no specific goal to hit.”