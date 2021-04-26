Princeton Club shows resilience, bounces back for members, community

“We reorganized all of our clubs,” says Haugen, “We pulled everything out, provided the proper spacing for equipment, installed ionization systems for our HVAC systems and provided new air filtration. Cleaning systems were revamped with new electrostatic sprayers and other cleaning technology. All in addition to providing individual spray bottles of disinfectant for each member.”

Haugen adds: “We worked very hard to make it as comfortable as possible for members to come back, and they have been.”

Members eager to return to their fitness routines were very encouraged and grateful for the efforts the club was taking. Even offering classes and exercise on the rooftop space with soccer fields and court space.

“The smiles on our members' faces after they had their first great workout in a long time and hearing how much better they feel is just so encouraging and makes it all worth it,” says Haugen, whose clubs have strictly adhered to local health regulations throughout the pandemic.

Leah, a Princeton Club member, says the effort and thoughtfulness of the Princeton Club was on full display when she returned.