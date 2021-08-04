Pressure Chamber finalists announced

Health care companies make up the bulk of this year's finalists for an annual contest designed for emerging businesses in the Madison area while one is focused on better transportation methods and another on finance.

The five businesses are part of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Pressure Chamber that will be held Aug. 18 during Forward Festival, Wisconsin's largest technology and entrepreneurship gathering. The five finalists will make pitches to national investors, business executives and a live audience with the winning company invited to the Chamber's startup meetings this fall with top Silicon Valley investment firms.

Three of the five finalists involve health care solutions.

Advocate MD, founded by Dr. Nicole Hemkes, has two health care clinics and neither accept insurance. Instead the doctor has an arrangement directly with the patient to supply primary care services for a monthly membership fee. Monthly rates range from $44 per person to $111 per person based on age.