Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork and beef products sold at its retail store, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection.
The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 793 and includes:
• Bacon wrapped pork loin, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
• Bacon wrapped tenderloin (beef), sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
• Pork squealers, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. For questions about this recall, contact Gavin Prem at Prem Meats, 608-588-2164.
People are also reading…
A Class I recall is a health hazard situation with a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection. Evidence shows that the products were produced without an approved formula and without inspection.