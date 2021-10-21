Portillo's fans can become owners as company goes public Thursday

Cindy Waidanz, 64, of Lombard, grew up about three blocks from original location, when you could get a meal for $1.50. She remembers going there to get lunch with her mom and her mom's friends as a kid. Now, she brings hot dogs and cheese fries when going to visit her daughter in Kentucky "for a taste of home."

"It's not the little company it used to be, but it's really a success story for someone who came from this area, and I think people like that," she said.

Portillo's revenues were an estimated $138 million during the quarter that ended Sept. 26, up about 15.3% compared with the same period last year, due to an increase in the average order size and five new restaurant openings, according to regulatory filings.

The chain aims to grow its number of restaurants by about 10% a year and said it believes it could eventually grow from 67 locations to more than 600 over the next 25 years.

Fast casual restaurants like Portillo's didn't suffer as much as the overall restaurant industry during the pandemic and have been bouncing back, said David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic, a Chicago-based food service research and consulting firm.