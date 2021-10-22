Portillo's fans become owners as company goes public Thursday

Jesse, 23, loves Portillo's fries. He's on the autism spectrum, and when he was younger, the family made a project of visiting every Portillo's restaurant in Illinois — about 30 at the time, said Trojak, who lives in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood.

"We could use a few dividends back from Portillo's," she joked.

The average customer probably couldn't buy in at the initial offering price. In an IPO, most shares are allocated to large institutional investors such as mutual funds and money management firms and deep-pocketed clients of some of the banks taking the company public, said Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride.

Some fintech apps such as Robinhood give users access to IPOs, but they would likely have a lot more interested buyers than shares and might award the option to purchase them at random, he said.

Once a company goes public and its shares begin trading, anyone can purchase them through a brokerage account as they would any other stock, McBride said.

When Portillo's got its start in 1963, founder Dick Portillo was selling hot dogs from a trailer, then called The Dog House, in a parking lot in Villa Park.

Today the company has 67 restaurants across nine states, up from 40 locations in 2015.