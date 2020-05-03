Pop-up markets canceled by COVID-19 shift shopping experience online

Porter said she also makes about 30% of her income from selling wholesale to retailers, many of which are facing their own loss of sales and not restocking. Less than 10% of her earnings came from direct online sales last year.

“With all of my events being canceled and many of my wholesale accounts either closed or at a very reduced sales capacity, my entire livelihood and only source of income depends entirely on my online shop, which is very scary,” Porter said.

She’s also paid thousands of dollars in booth fees to markets that may or may not be held, Porter said. What will become of that money remains unknown as some markets may rollover those fees to rescheduled events — ones that might not work with Porter’s schedule — and some markets may only refund a portion of the fee.

Madison Night Market and Madison Makers Market have both returned any vendor fees that were collected before the markets were canceled and moved online. There are no fees to be featured in either of the markets’ virtual events.

“It just doesn’t make any sense for us to charge them anything,” Kenney said. “We had $500 to $600 of some people’s money tied up, and it was just not worth it.”