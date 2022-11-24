Pop-up holiday markets help shoppers find businesses that don't have storefronts

In an effort to boost Madison’s Black businesses, Ujamaa, a multicultural business collective is hosting holiday markets throughout December.

The holiday season is crucial for small-business owners, but it can often be challenging for those who don't have storefronts, said Tara Wilhelmi, the founder of Ujamaa.

“It takes money to get into a brick-and-mortar space. It takes insurance. It takes access,” she said. “So registering and letting me do the hard work of advertising allows them to still have access without having to invest anything more than $25 and what they need for their display and their inventory.”

All of the markets will be held at the UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S Park St., and will take place December 4, 10, 17, and 18 from 1-5 p.m. Interested vendors can still register a booth for $25, Wilhelmi said.

Ujamaa has been running vendor markets for several years. The business collective is part of Each One Teach One, a community recovery and wellness organization that Wilhelmi runs. The goal of Ujamaa has always been to give entrepreneurs of color resources and support, Wilhelmi said. With the holiday markets, Ujamaa hopes to take advantage of rising community support for Black businesses.

“We're trying to leverage the fact that people are talking about Black business and Black entrepreneurship,” Wilhelmi said. “We've been doing this for going on seven years, but we've really seen a lot more interest from community partners and attendees in the last two years."

Sarah Branch, the owner of Earthly Temptations, a body care company at 1812 S. Park St., has worked with Ujamaa for two years. .

“It was really a good network for me to pretty much learn the business. So it was like a business 101 hands-on experience,” Branch said. “A lot of people in the network just gave me tips on the first things that I should have like credit card readers, how to set up my booth and how to price my items.”

For small-business owners, it’s all about being visible, Branch said. For that reason, spaces like Ujamaa’s holiday markets are essential.

“Pop-up markets for the holiday season are necessary because it allows us to network and it allows us to get our face out in the community,” Branch said. “Some of these businesses that are in the pop-up shows, I would have never known about.”

Ujamaa eventually hopes to open a shared retail space, but for now, Wilhelmi is looking forward to the spirit that the holiday markets will foster.

“There's so much camaraderie. People are sharing ideas and just mentoring each other,” Wilhelmi said of the markets. “It's a space to feel seen and represented.”